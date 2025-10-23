When it released its annual results on Thursday Sodexo announced that it forecasts a slowdown in growth for the new financial year, a warning that led to a sharp decline in its share price in early trading on the Paris Stock Exchange.



The contract catering group, which recorded organic revenue growth of 3.3% for FY 2024/2025 ending in August, said it expects organic growth of between +1.5% and +2.5% for FY 2025/2026, which began in September.



For this new fiscal year, described as a "transition year," it also anticipates an operating margin slightly lower than that of fiscal year 2025.



For FY 2024/2025, its operating margin was 4.7%, up 10bp at constant exchange rates.



In a reaction note, TP ICAP Midcap analysts described the annual performance as "disappointing," with internal growth driven entirely by prices and a "gloomy" outlook that, in their view, does not reflect the hoped-for rise in deferred contracts.



'The group is not meeting its medium-term ambitions and continues to invest endlessly for growth that is definitely not "mid single digit," or around 5%, the broker laments.



'The 20% discount on the stock compared to historical multiples (...) appears justified, reflecting the radical change in Pluxee's post-spin-off profile: the loss of a high-growth, high-margin business in favor of structurally less profitable and capital-intensive activities,' adds the investment bank.



According to RBC's teams, the imminent arrival of Thierry Delaporte as CEO on November 10 could lead to a strategic reorganization in this regard.



In the meantime, the Augean stables have not yet been cleaned, and investors will probably have to wait until early 2026 to hear the new CEO's diagnosis, the Canadian broker laments.



Until then, the stock is likely to continue to lag behind its peers, RBC warns.



The stock is currently down 8.5%, reaching its lowest level in over three years, suffering one of the sharpest declines in the Europe STOXX 600 index.