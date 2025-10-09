The Sodexo Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as Group Chief Executive Officer. Thierry Delaporte will take up his duties on November 10, 2025.



As part of this change of governance, the role of Chair of the Board of Directors will be separated from that of Chief Executive Officer.



Sophie Bellon will serve as non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors for the duration of her term as Director and will oversee the transition with Thierry Delaporte.



Sophie Bellon, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said that, together with the Board of Directors and my family, I have every confidence in Thierry Delaporte's leadership. He will have all the necessary resources to lead Sodexo into its next phase of development.