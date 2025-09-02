UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €66.75, leaving 29% upside potential for the catering and facility management group's stock.



A sharp acceleration in growth is unlikely, as the impact of contract losses and the weak sales season in the United States will weigh on the organization's revenue growth for fiscal year 2026 (UBSe 3.5%, VA consensus 3.7%), UBS said.



For FY 2025, Sodexo is targeting organic revenue growth of between +3% and +4%, as well as a +10bp to +20bp increase in its operating margin at constant rates.



Given increased visibility on recent business trends, organic growth and operating margin are expected to be at the lower end of the range.