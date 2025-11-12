Sodexo has announced the launch of "Better Tomorrow 2028," its new roadmap aimed at accelerating its sustainability trajectory, building on the progress and lessons learned from "Better Tomorrow 2025."

As part of this initiative, the global food services and facilities management group has committed to providing 15 hours of training per year to all employees worldwide by 2028, up from 11.8 hours in fiscal year 2025.

Sodexo has also set targets to ensure that 70% of its main dishes will have a low carbon footprint by 2030, according to the definition established in partnership with WWF. Additionally, the company aims to cut food waste by 50% by 2028, leveraging its WasteWatch program.

The group continues its journey towards achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040, while strengthening its societal impact in the fight against food insecurity through the Stop Hunger initiative, with the goal of reaching more lives and communities around the world.