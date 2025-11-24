Sofinnova Partners, acting on behalf of the Sofinnova Crossover I SLP fund, has notified the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that it exceeded the 10% threshold of voting rights in Abivax on November 19, following a reduction in the total number of voting rights.

The asset management firm specifies that, on behalf of the aforementioned fund, it holds 4,334,739 Abivax shares, representing 8,399,478 voting rights. This corresponds to 5.57% of the capital and 10.13% of the voting rights in the biotechnology company.

Sofinnova Crossover I SLP, represented by Sofinnova Partners, states that it does not plan to acquire additional Abivax shares or to request the appointment of an additional representative to the board of directors.