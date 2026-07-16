Thursday's market offered investors two very different versions of the American economy. The first came from the economic data, which showed consumers still spending and employers reluctant to lay off workers. The second came from the semiconductor sector, where shares continued to swing as if the future of artificial intelligence had to be repriced every few hours.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in June, exactly as economists expected. Initial jobless claims fell to 208,000, well below the forecast of 217,000. Neither figure suggests an economy in urgent need of rescue. Consumers have not stopped shopping, and companies are still holding on to workers.

This is close to the outcome the Federal Reserve has been seeking: slower inflation without a collapse in demand or employment. After two reassuring inflation reports this week, the latest data strengthened the case for keeping interest rates unchanged in July. Markets now see roughly a 90% chance of no move. The economic landing, in other words, still looks reasonably soft. The landing of some technology stocks is another matter.

Semiconductor shares remained under heavy pressure Thursday, extending a selloff that has spread from Seoul to Tokyo and New York. TSMC's U.S.-listed shares fell despite the company reporting a 77% increase in quarterly profit and beating expectations. It also announced another $100 billion of investment in the United States. A few months ago, those numbers might have produced another enthusiastic round of AI celebration. This time, investors responded by selling.

That reaction says more about expectations than about TSMC. The company remains central to the global chip industry and produces the most advanced processors used in AI systems. But when a stock has already been priced for exceptional growth, merely delivering exceptional growth may no longer be enough.

The pressure was even stronger among memory and data-storage companies. Western Digital and Seagate fell sharply, following earlier declines in Dell and Marvell. SK Hynix, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom, suffered another violent move after months of extraordinary gains.

The immediate concern is that Chinese manufacturers are investing heavily in memory-chip production. That could eventually weaken the pricing power enjoyed by established suppliers such as Micron, Sandisk and SK Hynix. More broadly, investors are beginning to ask whether the massive spending by cloud companies can continue rising at its current pace, and whether every company supplying the AI buildout deserves to trade as though shortages will last forever.

These are reasonable questions, but the problem is that they are being asked in markets that have become unusually dependent on leverage and momentum. South Korea offers the clearest example. The KOSPI has recorded six daily moves of more than 4.9% in the past ten sessions. It rose 6.2% on Wednesday, after having fallen 9% two days earlier, and rebounded by roughly 6% again Thursday. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together represent close to half of the index, meaning that excitement or panic in two stocks can move much of the national market.

Regulators are now considering tighter rules for leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to those companies. Their concern is justified. Leveraged funds must constantly adjust their holdings to maintain their promised daily exposure, which can intensify buying during rallies and selling during declines. Direxion launched a fund this week designed to deliver twice the daily return of SK Hynix's Nasdaq-listed shares. It quickly demonstrated the less glamorous half of that promise by falling about 18% after the underlying stock dropped 9%.

It seems that the market may be moving from the easy phase of the trade, when almost any AI-related announcement pushed shares higher, to a more difficult phase in which investors distinguish between revenue, profits and promotional vocabulary.

That shift is helping other parts of the market. Major banks have reported strong results, supported by active trading, investment banking and rising equity markets. Healthcare stocks also provided support Thursday after UnitedHealth raised its annual profit forecast. Its shares jumped, while Humana and Centene followed.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace fell despite raising its outlook. United Airlines declined after higher oil prices darkened its profit forecast. The message is becoming familiar: good results still matter, but valuations, costs and guidance matter more.

Oil remains the largest external threat to an otherwise encouraging economic picture. The United States has launched new attacks against Iranian coastal defenses and missile sites after a fragile truce collapsed. Iran has described the Strait of Hormuz as an inviolable red line and threatened infrastructure across the Gulf if Washington expands its strikes. Reports that Tehran had instructed the Houthis to prepare to close a major Red Sea shipping route pushed crude prices higher.

Traffic through Hormuz has again slowed, while emergency oil reserves released during the earlier phase of the conflict are reportedly running low. That leaves the global economy exposed to another energy shock just as inflation is beginning to improve.

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