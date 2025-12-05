Natixis, acting on behalf of Silver Band 4 US Corp, a company controlled by the Japanese group SoftBank, has submitted a public buyout offer (OPR) project to the AMF targeting Balyo shares.

The initiator has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire, at a unit price of EUR0.60, all 14,323,613 Balyo shares it does not already own, representing 8.57% of the capital of this robotic forklift manufacturer.

It is specified that Silver Band 4 US Corp, which already meets the ownership conditions required for a mandatory squeeze-out, has requested that the AMF proceed with the mandatory squeeze-out as soon as the public buyout offer closes.