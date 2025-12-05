Natixis, acting on behalf of Silver Band 4 US Corp--a company controlled by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank--has submitted a public tender offer (OPR) project to France's financial markets authority (AMF) targeting shares of Balyo.

The initiator has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire, at a unit price of EUR0.60, all 14,323,613 Balyo shares it does not already own, representing 8.57% of the capital of this robotic handling equipment company.

It is specified that Silver Band 4 US Corp, which already meets the ownership requirements for a mandatory delisting, has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory delisting immediately following the close of the public tender offer.