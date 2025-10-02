SoftBank Corp. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the communication business. The Company has three business segments. The Consumer segment is engaged in the provision of mobile communication services under brands SoftBank, Y! mobile and LINE mobile, as well as broadband services for individual customers. The Corporate segment is engaged in the provision of mobile communication services, landline telephone services, telecommunications consulting and construction services, equipment rental and maintenance services, data center services for corporate customers. The Distribution segment is engaged in the provision of hardware, software and services that support cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for corporate customers, and the provision of accessories for individual customers. The Company is also engaged in the payment agency business, public cloud services business, online business, as well as digital medias and contents business.