At the NVIDIA AI Day event held in Tokyo, Kuniyoshi Suzuki, head of SoftBank Corp.'s AI cloud division, estimated that Japanese demand for AI computing power is expected to increase 320-fold between 2020 and 2030.
Consequently, the executive emphasized the need to build robust domestic technologies, including language models developed in Japan and large-scale local infrastructure.
The government plans to invest JPY 10 trillion (approximately $65bn) by 2030 to support semiconductors and AI, which are considered strategic.
In addition, the national GENIAC program aims to strengthen domestic capabilities in generative AI by supporting the development of models tailored to Japan's language and industrial needs.
SoftBank predicts an explosion in demand for AI in Japan by 2030.
Published on 10/02/2025 at 09:17 am EDT
