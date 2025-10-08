SoftBank Corp. announces a strategic partnership with Oracle Corporation to deploy sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions via the Oracle Alloy platform.



This collaboration will enable SoftBank to offer a range of secure and compliant cloud and AI services for Japanese businesses and public organizations under the name "Cloud PF Type A."



The services, which will be based on more than 200 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offerings, will be hosted in SoftBank's data centers in Japan, with a planned launch date of April 2026.



Hayato Sakurai, Executive Vice President of SoftBank, emphasizes that this initiative aims to "promote the country's digital transformation by ensuring security, performance, and data sovereignty."



















