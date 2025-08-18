The famous private club will leave the stock market after only four years of trading. This exit was expected after a difficult stock market run marked by diverse revenues and losses. Several shareholders had been lobbying behind the scenes for a sale that would allow for a better valuation. This has now been achieved with a consortium led by MCR Hotels.

Founded in London's Soho district in 1995, Soho House has since established itself in the world's most fashionable city centers. For a few thousand dollars a year, members have access to private dinners, cultural events, and an international network. The model has caught on, especially in the US, where this type of club is all the rage.

Last February, at the instigation of the activist fund Third Point, led by billionaire Dan Loeb, a special committee was set up to study takeover bids. Despite its exclusive and high-end image, the group has struggled to navigate between growth and maintaining the exclusivity desired by its 270,000 members.

The group was in better financial shape with strong revenue growth in recent years and a third consecutive profitable quarter announced in early August.

MCR's offer is $9 per share and a 17.8% premium to shareholders over the last closing price, but more than 80% over the announcement of the offer in December.

Who is in charge?

MCR, which heads the acquiring consortium, is one of the largest hotel groups in the US, with 30,000 rooms. It has made a name for itself by transforming iconic locations into hotels, such as London's BT Tower, a former telecommunications tower and long the tallest building in the country.

The consortium is therefore buying up the small amount of outstanding capital. Actor and investor Ashton Kutcher, a long-time member, will join the board of directors. Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR, will become vice president. The Apollo Global Management fund will finance the transaction with $800 million.

Shareholders remain confident: Nick Jones, founder of Soho House, is retaining his 5% stake. The main shareholder remains American billionaire Ron Burkle, with 40% of the capital. Richard Caring, owner of the Ivy restaurant chain, holds 21%, and Goldman Sachs holds 8%. All have chosen to remain involved in the venture.