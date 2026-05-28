Soitec cheered by encouraging outlook

Despite reporting its first annual loss in a decade, Soitec received a warm reception following Wednesday evening's release. Shares surged 14.8% to 177 EUR, extending an impressive year-to-date rally (+565%). According to Oddo BHF, the group has provided an encouraging outlook for the new fiscal year, confirming that its downward cycle is bottoming out.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/28/2026 at 04:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

First annual loss in 10 years...



The company posted a loss of 220 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, compared to a profit of 92 million euros in 2024-2025. While this marks its first net loss in a decade, Oddo BHF noted it remained 'at a limited level after adjusting for exceptional items (-14 million euros)'.



The EBITDA margin contracted to 25.4% of revenue (down from 33.5% previously). Soitec stated this erosion 'was contained thanks to rigorous cost management and operational adjustments implemented throughout the year'.



In line with expectations, annual revenue plunged 34% to 592 million euros (-30% on a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates). The semiconductor materials group described this as a 'performance reflecting a contraction in volumes within a heterogeneous environment'.



'The strong revenue growth in the Edge & Cloud AI business, driven by the increasing contribution of Photonics-SOI, was offset by declining revenues in the Mobile Communications and Automotive & Industrial segments', the company explained.



'The only positive surprise came from FCF generation (63 million euros versus a consensus of 6 million euros) thanks to a sharp reduction in capex (-115 million euros) and working capital requirements (-49 million euros). The balance sheet remains healthy with leverage of only 0.4x', Oddo BHF added.



... but an encouraging outlook for the new fiscal year



Crucially, the brokerage highlighted initial discussions with management, which conveyed confidence regarding a return to organic revenue growth for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, noting that it had previously expected a 1% decline.



'The guidance proves encouraging for the first quarter, at +15% organic growth, but this should not be extrapolated to subsequent quarters due to measures taken to reduce seasonality', the lead analyst specified.



'Regarding 2026-2027 margins, the commentary remains qualitative. They will benefit from improved fab loading (only 50% in 2025-2026 compared to 70% under normal conditions) and a favorable mix/price effect, but will be penalized by exchange rates and a reduction in R&D subsidies', Oddo BHF added.



The end of a negative cycle, according to Oddo BHF



According to the research firm, this annual publication 'confirms that the negative cycle is ending for Soitec, primarily thanks to the powerful growth engine of photonics and very weak bases of comparison for struggling products in the mobile and automotive sectors'.



'Consensus expectations already appear high to us, and the valuation seems disconnected from fundamentals following the share price surge (+565% year-to-date)', Oddo BHF nevertheless cautioned. The firm maintains a cautious stance on the stock with a 'Neutral' rating and a price target unchanged at 125 EUR.