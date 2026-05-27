Soitec: Growth forecast near 15% for the first quarter of 2026-2027

Soitec's consolidated annual revenue stood at 592 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, down 34% on a reported basis compared to 2024-2025. This performance reflects a 30% decline at constant scope and exchange rates, a negative scope effect of 1%, and an unfavorable currency impact of 3%.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/27/2026 at 12:16 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'The full-year performance reflects a contraction in volumes within a heterogeneous environment. The strong revenue growth in the Edge & Cloud AI business, driven by the increasing contribution of Photonics-SOI, was offset by declining income from the Mobile Communications and Automotive & Industrial segments', explained the group, which specializes in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials.



Furthermore, gross margin came in at 96 million euros (16.3% of revenue), compared to 286 million euros for the 2024-2025 fiscal year (32.1% of revenue). This decline primarily reflects:



- a voluntary reduction in production levels to align the Group's industrial activity with its inventory reduction targets and end-market demand;



- an unfavorable price/mix environment;



- a negative currency impact;



- lower sales volumes, particularly in RF-SOI, amid ongoing customer inventory corrections.



Soitec reported a current operating loss of 8 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, compared to a profit of 136 million euros a year earlier, mainly reflecting the drop in gross margin, which was partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses.



Additionally, EBITDA fell to 151 million euros in 2025-2026, down from 298 million euros the previous year. The EBITDA margin stood at 25.4% of revenue (compared to 33.5% for the 2024-2025 fiscal year). 'Margin erosion was contained thanks to rigorous cost management and operational adjustments implemented throughout the year', Soitec emphasized.



The company recorded a loss of 220 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, compared to a profit of 92 million euros for 2024-2025.



Free cash flow returned to positive territory, reaching 63 million euros in 2025-2026, compared to a negative 23 million euros a year prior.



Regarding its outlook, Soitec anticipates first-quarter revenue for the 2026-2027 fiscal year to grow by approximately 15% at constant scope and exchange rates compared to the previous year, 'partly reflecting actions taken to reduce seasonality'. Consequently, the sequential improvement expected over the remainder of the 2026-2027 fiscal year should be less pronounced than in previous years.



Moreover, profitability for the 2026-2027 fiscal year is expected to be affected by low capacity utilization rates, an unfavorable currency effect, and a decrease in certain subsidies.



Capital expenditure is expected to be around 100 million euros for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, compared to 135 million euros for 2025-2026, reflecting a disciplined and selective investment approach.



Soitec explained that it is 'focused on executing its primary operational levers, notably broadening the product portfolio and adapting the cost structure, while maintaining efforts to reduce working capital requirements and capital expenditure'.



Once the RF-SOI customer inventory correction is completed, these actions should enable the company 'to improve its margins and free cash flow generation, and to return to a trajectory of sustainable and profitable growth'.