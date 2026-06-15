Following in the footsteps of Austria's AT&S, which is soaring nearly 28% after a massive upward revision of its annual targets, Soitec has managed to gain 3.4% to reach approximately €142 in Paris, as investors shrug off a rating downgrade from UBS.
The Swiss bank has downgraded its recommendation on the French semiconductor materials supplier from 'neutral' to 'sell', despite raising its price target from €26 to €85. This new target implies a 38% downside potential for the stock compared to its last closing price.
'Growth in Soitec's Photonics-SOI business looks promising, but current valuations may overestimate its revenue potential,' UBS warned in its research note summary. As a reminder, Soitec shares have gained more than 500% since the beginning of the year.
These comments, however, have not stopped Soitec's stock from climbing this morning, benefiting from a general wave of optimism sparked by AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik), whose shares jumped 28% following a massive hike in its targets for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
The Austrian printed circuit board supplier announced major agreements with its client AMD over the weekend to increase production capacity, allowing the company to raise its revenue and EBITDA margin targets.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,800 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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