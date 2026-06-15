Soitec in the Green Despite UBS Downgrade

Following in the footsteps of Austria's AT&S, which is soaring nearly 28% after a massive upward revision of its annual targets, Soitec has managed to gain 3.4% to reach approximately €142 in Paris, as investors shrug off a rating downgrade from UBS.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Swiss bank has downgraded its recommendation on the French semiconductor materials supplier from 'neutral' to 'sell', despite raising its price target from €26 to €85. This new target implies a 38% downside potential for the stock compared to its last closing price.



'Growth in Soitec's Photonics-SOI business looks promising, but current valuations may overestimate its revenue potential,' UBS warned in its research note summary. As a reminder, Soitec shares have gained more than 500% since the beginning of the year.



These comments, however, have not stopped Soitec's stock from climbing this morning, benefiting from a general wave of optimism sparked by AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik), whose shares jumped 28% following a massive hike in its targets for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.



The Austrian printed circuit board supplier announced major agreements with its client AMD over the weekend to increase production capacity, allowing the company to raise its revenue and EBITDA margin targets.