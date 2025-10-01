Soitec has announced that has begun to look for a new Chief Executive Officer, after Pierre Barnabé informed the Board of Directors of his intention to leave the semiconductor materials group for personal reasons.



Pierre Barnabé has committed to remaining in his position for six months until the end of FY 2025-26, to ensure a smooth transition. He will therefore remain CEO until March 31, 2026.



The process of appointing a new CEO will be led by the board's compensation, appointments, and governance committee, which will assess candidates from both inside and outside the company.



In addition, Soitec announces the appointment of Julie Galland as the new permanent representative of CEA Investissement on its Board of Directors and Strategy Committee, replacing François Jacq, with immediate effect.