Soitec: Morgan Stanley falls below 5% threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/05/2026 at 08:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a filing with the AMF, Morgan Stanley declared that it had crossed below the 5% share capital threshold in Soitec on May 29. This move, executed indirectly through its subsidiaries, followed an off-market share disposal.



The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 1,606,797 Soitec shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 4.49% of the share capital and 3.54% of the voting rights of the innovative semiconductor materials specialist.