There is a strange contradiction between the stockmarket performance of the Isère-based semiconductor specialist - whose share price has sky-rocketed sevenfold in 2026 - and its fundamentals, which remain concerning.

In June 2023, we pointed out that the strategic targets forwarded by the group - reaching €2bn in revenue, with an OM before amortization comparable to that of Texas Instruments by 2026 - seemed completely untenable.

While the roadmap has changed, thanks in part to the AI tidal wave that is creating an unprecedented bubble around equipment manufacturers in its wake, Soitec's business remains poorly positioned: despite positive announcements, the group's main segment - mobile communications, which accounts for more than half of revenue - saw sales drop by 43% over the year.

The situation is no brighter in the cloud and AI segment, with sales down 1%. Consolidated revenue has thus fallen by 1/3, while operating profit after depreciation and amortization has plunged into negative territory - a first in ten years - and operating profit before depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA (which is of little relevance in such a capital-intensive business) is down 50%.

Indeed, cash flow is positive, although the investment program has been halved in twelve months, a trend that is hardly sustainable in the race for innovation and capacity that has only accelerated recently.

Fortunately, Soitec is still living off its providential refinancings from recent years, which leave it with modest financial debt, no pressing maturities, and a ridiculously low average cost of debt - which, again, will not be sustainable in an upward rate environment like the one we are experiencing today.

In this respect, it is difficult not to cast a cynical eye on the recent stockmarket surge, which values the Isère-based group at multiples reminiscent of the pure madness of the pandemic era. Exactly as it did then, Soitec would be well-advised to carry out a capital increase at current valuation levels; it would not be surprising at all if an announcement to this effect were made.

See also Soitec cheered for encouraging outlook and Soitec: plenty of light, but still little profit.