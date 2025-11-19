In the first half of its 2026 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, Soitec reported a net loss of EUR67 million, compared to a profit of EUR14 million a year earlier. This disappointing performance is primarily attributed to exceptional charges, including a EUR41 million impairment loss on SmartSiC assets and a EUR19 million foreign exchange loss. Excluding these items, current net income stood at -EUR2 million, versus +EUR18 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share came in at -EUR1.87, compared to EUR0.39 in the first half of 2025. On an adjusted basis, current EPS was -EUR0.05, down from EUR0.51 a year earlier.

First-half revenue totaled EUR231 million, representing a decline of 32% on a reported basis and 29% at constant scope and exchange rates.

EBITDA reached EUR79 million, a decrease of 30%. However, the EBITDA margin improved to 34.1%, up from 33.4% a year ago. This margin gain reflects a favorable base effect, supported by sustained production levels and initial efficiency measures.

Free Cash Flow, now calculated according to a new definition more aligned with market practices, stood at -EUR31 million, compared to +EUR12 million a year earlier. This deterioration resulted from lower EBITDA, increased working capital requirements, and continued--though reduced--investment compared to the previous year.

"Progress on the innovation front allows us to accelerate the diversification of our product portfolio [...] the company's growth potential remains intact," said Pierre Barnabé, Soitec's Chief Executive Officer.

Soitec forecasts sequential organic revenue growth in the third quarter of between mid- to high single digits compared to Q2 2026, or between 5% and 9%.