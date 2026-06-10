Soitec plunges on bearish broker commentary

Soitec shares are tumbling 10.5% to 125.5 EUR, hit by negative notes from Jefferies, which downgraded its rating from 'hold' to 'underperform', and a mixed report from Berenberg, which maintained its 'hold' stance. Both brokers nevertheless raised their price targets, from 45 to 85 EUR and from 28 to 138 EUR, respectively.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/10/2026 at 04:19 am EDT - Modified on 06/10/2026 at 04:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies downgrades rating



Jefferies stated it does not anticipate an acceleration in Soitec's Photonics-SOI revenue before fiscal year 2030 (largely corresponding to calendar year 2029), as it sees 'limited adoption of CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) in Scale Up until then'.



'As Photonics-SOI represented only about 15% of FY2026 revenue, we do not view its growth (approximately 30-40% CAGR at least until FY2030) as sufficient to drive an overall acceleration, given significant weakness in other segments', the broker warned.



With smartphone shipment forecasts declining for 2027, the US broker's model assumes an excess of RF-SOI inventory through FY2028. Consequently, its EBIT (operating profit) forecasts for fiscal years 2028 and 2029 are more than 40% below consensus.



'Trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 32x based on 2028 estimates, Soitec is overvalued relative to its peers', Jefferies further judged. It has therefore downgraded its position from 'hold' to 'underperform', despite raising its price target from 45 EUR to 85 EUR due to peer re-rating.



Berenberg prefers Besi over Soitec



While also raising its price target from 28 EUR to 138 EUR while maintaining a 'hold' position on Soitec, Berenberg expressed a preference for the Dutch firm Besi (BE Semiconductor Industries) in a note covering both stocks.



'Besi and Soitec both benefit from exposure to AI-related growth, including that stemming from silicon photonics - the shift from using electricity (electrons) to light (photons) for data transmission', the German broker acknowledged.



However, Berenberg considers both stocks expensive and indicates a preference for Besi over Soitec, citing the high quality of the former's business, while noting that the latter remains primarily exposed to weak smartphone and automotive end-markets.



Nevertheless, it believes investor perception of Soitec has shifted from a company mainly exposed to smartphones to one driven by photonics demand linked to AI infrastructure investment, now suggesting that Edge & Cloud AI division revenue will surpass mobile communications by FY2028.