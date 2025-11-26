Point72 Asset Management LP, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the French financial markets authority (AMF) that it fell below the 5% ownership threshold in Soitec on November 24. The asset manager now holds 4.95% of the semiconductor materials group's share capital and 3.87% of its voting rights.

This crossing of the threshold was due to a decrease in the number of Soitec shares held by assimilation. On this occasion, Point72 Asset Management LLC also individually dropped below the same threshold.