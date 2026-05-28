Soitec recharges chip sector, Reinet swings to loss

Soitec is reigniting the semiconductor space with better-than-expected sales, positive free cash flow, and the momentum of Photonics-SOI in AI. At the other end of the spectrum, Reinet is retreating after posting a net loss despite a sharp rise in revenue. Meanwhile, LDC is enjoying a record year, while Adyen and BT Group remain under pressure.

Esteban Gustave Published on 05/28/2026 at 03:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gainers



Soitec (+13%): The semiconductor materials specialist is powering back up despite a 34% drop in annual revenue to 592 million euros. The market is focusing on sales that beat expectations, a return to positive free cash flow at 63 million euros, and the traction of Photonics-SOI within AI data centers.



LDC (+5%): The French poultry producer is gaining ground following a record fiscal year, with revenue up 15.2% to 7.28 billion euros and recurring operating profit jumping 34.5%. The group has already raised its 2030-2031 ambitions, now targeting 10 billion euros in revenue and 550 million euros in recurring operating profit.



Infineon (+3%): The German chipmaker is benefiting from a boost from Morgan Stanley, which maintains an overweight rating and significantly raises its price target from 63 to 91 euros. This provides fresh momentum for the stock following recent concerns over automotive demand and margins.



STMicroelectronics (+2%): The Franco-Italian firm is receiving dual analyst support. Jefferies maintains a buy rating and Morgan Stanley remains overweight, with both raising their price targets to 74 euros. This welcome spotlight follows the renewed interest in the semiconductor sector.



SAAB AB (+2%): The defense group has reached an agreement with simulation technology developer CAE to provide training and simulation solutions to the Canadian Armed Forces. This partnership will support the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program, based on the GlobalEye platform.



Kongsberg (+2%): The Norwegian defense and technology group could be worth more than 500 NOK per share according to Pareto, which recommends buying ahead of the company's investor day scheduled for June 10. Pareto expects the firm to present revenue targets exceeding 100 billion NOK.



Losers



Reinet Investment (-10%): The company reported a net loss of 247 million euros, compared with a profit of 795 million euros in the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, revenue rose to 2,648 million euros from 1,004 million euros a year earlier.



Adyen (-3%): Dutch fintech Adyen announced the departure of its CFO, effective August 31. Simultaneously, the company is partnering with Roller to launch 'Roller Capital'. This partnership will offer Roller's clients fast and flexible financing, backed by Adyen's existing solutions.



Teleperformance (-3%): The French company announced the results of its 600 million euro bond buyback offer launched on May 18. The operation optimized its debt structure, despite market concerns regarding its balance sheet leverage.



BT Group (-3%): The British government is reportedly set to block Indian shareholder Sunil Bharti Mittal from increasing his stake in the group. London plans to cap the shareholding at 24.95%, just below the threshold that would trigger a formal review of Bharti Enterprise.