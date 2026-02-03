Soitec Reports 18% Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue

Soitec has reported revenue of 160 million euros for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, which ended on December 31, representing an 18% sequential increase at constant scope and exchange rates.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/03/2026 at 12:05 pm EST

However, compared to the same period a year earlier, revenue fell by 22%.



Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, commented: "While third-quarter 2026 revenue came in above our guidance, driven by the strong performance of Soitec's teams, we remain cautious regarding end-market dynamics. The strong momentum in Artificial Intelligence is offset by continued weakness in the Automotive market and ongoing inventory adjustments in RF-SOI. We are closely monitoring the outlook for the smartphone market and its potential impact on this correction."



The semiconductor materials specialist is forecasting a sequential revenue increase of 20% in the fourth quarter, at constant scope and exchange rates. The market environment is expected to remain broadly stable, with the ongoing correction of customer inventories.