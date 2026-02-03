Soitec Reports 18% Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue
Soitec has reported revenue of 160 million euros for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, which ended on December 31, representing an 18% sequential increase at constant scope and exchange rates.
However, compared to the same period a year earlier, revenue fell by 22%.
Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, commented: "While third-quarter 2026 revenue came in above our guidance, driven by the strong performance of Soitec's teams, we remain cautious regarding end-market dynamics. The strong momentum in Artificial Intelligence is offset by continued weakness in the Automotive market and ongoing inventory adjustments in RF-SOI. We are closely monitoring the outlook for the smartphone market and its potential impact on this correction."
The semiconductor materials specialist is forecasting a sequential revenue increase of 20% in the fourth quarter, at constant scope and exchange rates. The market environment is expected to remain broadly stable, with the ongoing correction of customer inventories.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,300 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.