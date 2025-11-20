Despite Q2, which was in line with expectations, and a strong sequential rebound after a particularly weak Q1, Soitec enters H2 in a tough environment. Its full-year guidance is well below market expectations. Concerns center on the inventory adjustment cycle and ongoing weak demand for its main end-markets. The stock has fallen by over 25%, and its trajectory has been catastrophic over the past four years.

In Q2 revenue fell 36% y-o-y to €139m. The 47% sequential improvement from Q1 shows how weak business was at the start of the year for a company that four years ago had a market capitalization that was ten times its current level.

Despite these disastrous figures (declines in Mobile Communications, Automotive & Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI divisions of 31%, 74%, and 10% respectively over the semester), operating dynamics appear to have deteriorated by less than expected, with a gross margin of 25.1%, above expectations.

However, its net loss reached €67m, due to one-off items such as a €41m impairment on SmartSiC assets and negative currency effects of €19m.

Demand remains the real concern for Soitec. The group is exposed to sectors that in the past experienced several years of oversupply and rapid capacity expansion. Today, supply chains are congested and customers are still de-stocking, particularly in Mobile Communications and Automotive & Industrial. Soitec has seen its revenue and margins fall since 2023.

This situation is unlikely to improve in the coming months, and its guidance is well below expectations. The automotive recovery remains slow and end markets show no tangible signs of recovering to date. The Edge & Cloud AI activity remains the sole growth driver thanks to substrate needs for AI applications. This segment, however, is still not enough to offset declines in the other divisions and to sustain the whole group.

The group has no choice but to cut its capex and monitor its costs more closely. Debt is not dangerous at this stage, but had risen by the end of September.

The current period is no longer just a transition. The macro environment is unfavorable, and the group has been struggling for three consecutive years now. Conditions will only improve with positive news from at least one of the three markets. The obvious focus is the cloud and AI division. But for now, the narrative Soitec presents to investors no longer resonates. The road ahead will be a (very) long one to restore its image.