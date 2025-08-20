By investing early in renewable energies, China has become the leader in this industry. While Beijing can now boast that it controls most of these value chains, there is a downside to this leadership: overcapacity.

The Chinese solar sector, long the spearhead of the global energy transition, is going through a difficult period. In 2024, the largest companies in the sector cut nearly a third of their workforce, and losses in the value chain amounted to $40bn.

Falling into the panels

Faced with this downward spiral, the main producers of polysilicon—a key component of photovoltaic panels—have launched a vast plan to buy back and close around a third of the sector's capacity. But this ambitious strategy is meeting resistance from small producers and local authorities, who are often keen to preserve jobs and economic activity.

In addition, tariff reforms have exacerbated market instability. The prospect of new tariff policies coming into force in June has prompted electricity producers to accelerate the commissioning of solar power plants in the first half of the year, creating a peak effect followed by a sharp drop in demand in the second half. Nevertheless, installations are expected to reach a record level for the full-year.

But this boom is not enough to offset chronic overproduction. China's production capacity is twice the global demand for solar panels. Analysts believe that a drastic reduction in production capacity of around 20% to 30%, or even more, would be essential to restore the sector's profitability.

Fighting "involution"

The Chinese Ministry of Industry convened representatives of the solar sector this week for a new crisis meeting, the second in under two months, urging companies to tighten controls on their activities, curb growing overcapacity, and ease the fierce competition that is undermining the industry.

Solar panels are just one example of one of the main problems facing the Chinese economy: overcapacity in its industry.

This is the result of choices made by the Chinese authorities, which have always favored supply over demand. With plans such as Made in China 2025, China has become a manufacturing powerhouse that dominates certain sectors. This is particularly true in green technologies (batteries, solar panels, electric vehicles, etc.). But this has come at the expense of profitability.

This is a problem that the Chinese authorities now seem keen to address. On July 1, Beijing called for an end to "disorderly price competition." This commitment was reaffirmed at the last Politburo meeting at the end of July.

Beijing is now committed to fighting "involution," a term used in China to describe an environment in which intense competition leads to declining returns or even losses.

This fierce competition has led to a deflationary spiral from which China is struggling to escape. Producer prices have been falling for three years.