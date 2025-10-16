Nordea reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with operating profit of €1.60bn, down 2% but slightly above analysts' expectations. The group benefited from higher loan and deposit volumes.



Management attributes this strong performance to renewed market confidence, supported by the trade agreement between the EU and the US, falling inflation, and lower interest rates.



Profitability remains high, with a return on equity of 15.8% in Q3, in line with the annual target.



The stock rose 2.7% to €14.60.