Solution 30 shares have plunged 27% following the publication of H1 results deemed "still frustrating" by Oddo BHF, with revenue down 10% to €467m, EBITDA down 17% to €32m, and a net loss increasing to €17m.



This deterioration in performance is due to France, which has been impacted by the faster-than-expected slowdown in fiber deployment activities (15% of group revenue) and by the delay in dismantling the copper network, the analyst points out.



Oddo BHF also notes that management is not providing guidance for 2025. They say they are taking the necessary measures to turn around the situation in French telecoms, but this will take time, he points out.



Citing uncertainties about the 2026 roadmap, the broker maintains its "neutral" ratingon Solution 30 shares, but lowers its target price from €1.5 to €1.3, based on EBITDA forecasts that have been reduced by nearly 25%.