Solutions 30: Alexander Sator Steps Down from Supervisory Board
Solutions 30, the European specialist in multi-technical proximity services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces that Alexander Sator has decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board in order to fully dedicate himself to his other professional projects. This resignation will take effect on December 31, 2025.
Alexander Sator has served as a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and chaired the Board from August 2018 to November 2024. During his tenure, he contributed to the strategic direction that shaped the group's growth and development trajectory. As of January 1, 2026, following the resignation of Alexander Sator and also that of Olivier Domergue—who is stepping down due to his new executive responsibilities within the group’s Management Board—the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 will consist of five members, all independent, including three women. The Board will continue its work under the chairmanship of Thomas Kremer, with Paola Bruno serving as vice-chairwoman.
Thomas Kremer is Chairman for Deutschland Sicher im Netz eV and Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance at Deutsche Telekom AG. Dr. Kremer is also on the board of T-Systems International GmbH and Regierungskommission Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex.
Dr. Kremer previously was General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at ThyssenKrupp AG.
Solutions 30 SE is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that are transforming daily life accessible to all, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday's IT and the Internet, today's digital technologies, tomorrow's technologies that will make the world ever more interconnected in real time. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- Connectivity and telecoms networks (73.5%): installation and maintenance of FTTH, cable and DSL connections, intervention on network infrastructures, deployment of very high-speed networks, etc.;
- Energy (15.4%): installation and maintenance of smart meters and communicating boxes (electricity, water and gas), photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and home automation equipment, modernization of low- and medium-voltage electrical networks;
- Digital technologies (11.1%): installation and configuration of digital multimedia equipment, troubleshooting and training services.
The group is present in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Poland.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (36.2%), Benelux (37.3%), Germany (8.5%), Poland (5.9%), Italy (5.5%), Iberian Peninsula (3.7%) and the United Kingdom (2.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.