Solutions 30: Alexander Sator Steps Down from Supervisory Board

Solutions 30, the European specialist in multi-technical proximity services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces that Alexander Sator has decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board in order to fully dedicate himself to his other professional projects. This resignation will take effect on December 31, 2025.

Published on 12/29/2025

Alexander Sator has served as a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and chaired the Board from August 2018 to November 2024. During his tenure, he contributed to the strategic direction that shaped the group's growth and development trajectory. As of January 1, 2026, following the resignation of Alexander Sator and also that of Olivier Domergue—who is stepping down due to his new executive responsibilities within the group’s Management Board—the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 will consist of five members, all independent, including three women. The Board will continue its work under the chairmanship of Thomas Kremer, with Paola Bruno serving as vice-chairwoman.



