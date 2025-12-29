Solutions30 has announced that Alexander Sator will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board, effective December 31, 2025, in order to focus on other professional projects.
Sator has been part of the board since 2014 and served as its Chairman from August 2018 to November 2024, contributing to the group's strategic direction and growth trajectory.
As of January 1, 2026, following the resignation of Olivier Domergue due to his appointment to an executive role on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board will consist of five members.
The board will be composed exclusively of independent members, including three women, and will continue its work under the chairmanship of Thomas Kremer, with Paola Bruno serving as Vice-Chair.