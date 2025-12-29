Solutions30 has announced that Alexander Sator will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board, effective December 31, 2025, in order to focus on other professional projects.
Sator has been part of the board since 2014 and served as its Chairman from August 2018 to November 2024, contributing to the group's strategic direction and growth trajectory.
As of January 1, 2026, following the resignation of Olivier Domergue due to his appointment to an executive role on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board will consist of five members.
The board will be composed exclusively of independent members, including three women, and will continue its work under the chairmanship of Thomas Kremer, with Paola Bruno serving as Vice-Chair.
Solutions 30 SE is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that are transforming daily life accessible to all, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday's IT and the Internet, today's digital technologies, tomorrow's technologies that will make the world ever more interconnected in real time. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- Connectivity and telecoms networks (73.5%): installation and maintenance of FTTH, cable and DSL connections, intervention on network infrastructures, deployment of very high-speed networks, etc.;
- Energy (15.4%): installation and maintenance of smart meters and communicating boxes (electricity, water and gas), photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and home automation equipment, modernization of low- and medium-voltage electrical networks;
- Digital technologies (11.1%): installation and configuration of digital multimedia equipment, troubleshooting and training services.
The group is present in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Poland.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (36.2%), Benelux (37.3%), Germany (8.5%), Poland (5.9%), Italy (5.5%), Iberian Peninsula (3.7%) and the United Kingdom (2.9%).
