Solutions30 has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Spirii, a provider of platform solutions for electric vehicle charging, to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of charging stations across Europe.

Launched in Italy, this alliance combines Solutions30's operational expertise with Spirii's technology, particularly its platform ecosystem for managing charging services aimed at fleets, charging point operators, and mobility companies.

Building on this initial success, the two partners aim to intensify their cooperation throughout Europe, adapting their approach to local markets--especially in France, where the transition to electric mobility is gaining momentum.

"The volume of installations will be directly linked to Spirii's client projects and the specific needs of each market, depending on local dynamics and demand," the multi-technical services group stated.