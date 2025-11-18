Solutions30 has announced that its subsidiary, Unit-T, has won a contract to modernize the signaling system on the L73 line between Veurne and De Panne, as part of Belgium's national railway digitalization program.

The project, valued at EUR2.2 million, involves the deployment of Local Control Posts (PLP), replacing outdated mechanical and electromechanical equipment to enhance both safety and traffic flow.

Ton Bosters, CEO of Unit-T, emphasized that this selection marks "an important milestone" and demonstrates the trust placed in the company's expertise and operational excellence.