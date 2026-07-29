Solvay profitability slips in the second quarter

Solvay reported underlying net profit from continuing operations of €64m for the second quarter of 2026, versus €99m a year earlier, as well as underlying EBITDA down 18.8% (-19.5% organically) to €187m, for a margin of 18.1% (-2.8 points).

Underlying net sales at the Belgian chemicals group fell 6.4% to €1,031m (-7.4% organically), reflecting the ongoing weakness in soda ash prices (notably in the seaborne market) and the negative impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Solvay's operations.



Structural cost-saving initiatives nevertheless generated an additional €26m of savings in the second quarter, mainly through operational excellence gains at plants, helping to reduce fixed costs year over year.



Free cash flow for the first half of 2026 came to +€15m (including -€11m in the second quarter of 2026) and underlying net debt stood at €1.8bn, after dividend payments in the first half, implying a leverage ratio of 2.3 times at the end of June 2026.



With the restart of the Peroxides plant in Saudi Arabia expected in the second quarter, Solvay confirmed it is targeting underlying EBITDA of between €770m and €850m, as well as free cash flow of at least €200m (excluding transformation costs) in 2026.