Solvay announces a reorganization in Germany with the aim of strengthening its competitiveness. The Bad Wimpfen site will become a global hub for Nocolok, an aluminum brazing technology for the automotive industry.



The company will cease production of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) and hydrofluoric acid by 2026, resulting in a net loss of approximately 100 jobs in Bad Wimpfen.



At the same time, a new Nocolok Paste & Paint unit will be created, with activities transferred from Garbsen to Bad Wimpfen. The Garbsen site will close by 2028, with around 40 jobs being cut.



Solvay expects restructuring and investment costs of around €25m, mainly in 2026, and has given assurances that it will provide social support to the employees affected.