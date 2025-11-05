Sonos opened higher on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange after reporting a return to growth in Q4, marked by a 13% increase in revenue.
The US manufacturer of wireless speakers and audio systems for the home, which has encountered a number of difficulties in recent years, generated revenue of $287.9m for the three months ended September 30, compared with $255.4m in the same period last year.
The Santa Barbara-based group, which believes it has "turned a corner" by improving the quality of its software, strengthening its management team, and focusing on its strategic strengths, has also halved its operating loss, which fell to $34.4m for the past quarter, compared to $69.4m a year earlier.
Its net loss was reduced to $37.8m, compared with $53.1m a year earlier.
Having successfully completed its strategic transformation to become more agile and financially disciplined, the company says it plans to continue this strategy in the new FY 2025/2026, in order to return to sustainable growth, while improving profitability and reinvesting its efficiency gains.
Following this announcement, Sonos shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq, bringing its gains over the last six months to around 79%.
