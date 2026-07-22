Sonova is in strong demand on the Zurich stock exchange (+4.54%, at 209.50 Swiss francs), supported by an upgrade from UBS, which moved its rating on the stock from neutral to buy, with a price target raised to 242 Swiss francs from 206.
For the Swiss bank, momentum in hearing aids should continue, and Sonova would be among the main beneficiaries. It adds that the hearing-aid sector has outperformed European Medtech by more than 20% over the past three months, and that this trend should not be running out of steam anytime soon.
Analysts believe Sonova is an undisputed leader in AI, enabling manufacturers to deliver step-change gains for users through software updates.
Finally, for UBS, the three-year stretch of downward revisions to earnings per share is coming to an end. The analysts' forecast is above the consensus: +4% for underlying EBIT this year and +6% beyond.
Sonova Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company operating in the healthcare sector. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes and services hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. The Company is active in two operating segments: the Hearing instruments segment includes the companies that are active in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and service of hearing instruments and related products, and the Cochlear implants segment includes the companies that are active in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and service of hearing implants and related products. It operates worldwide and distributes its products in over 90 countries through its own distribution network and through independent distributors. Sonova Holding AG is the holding company of the Sonova Group and operates the wholly owned subsidiaries Comfort Audio GmbH and Hansaton Akustik GmbH.
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