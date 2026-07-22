Sonova jumps, boosted by UBS

Sonova is in strong demand on the Zurich stock exchange (+4.54%, at 209.50 Swiss francs), supported by an upgrade from UBS, which moved its rating on the stock from neutral to buy, with a price target raised to 242 Swiss francs from 206.

For the Swiss bank, momentum in hearing aids should continue, and Sonova would be among the main beneficiaries. It adds that the hearing-aid sector has outperformed European Medtech by more than 20% over the past three months, and that this trend should not be running out of steam anytime soon.



Analysts believe Sonova is an undisputed leader in AI, enabling manufacturers to deliver step-change gains for users through software updates.



Finally, for UBS, the three-year stretch of downward revisions to earnings per share is coming to an end. The analysts' forecast is above the consensus: +4% for underlying EBIT this year and +6% beyond.