Sopra Steria announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Cyril Malargé, has decided to step down to pursue a new professional opportunity. The Board of Directors, chaired by Pierre Pasquier, has acknowledged his contribution to the group's development over the past few years.

A process to select his successor is now on, under the supervision of the Appointments Committee. The transition will be managed by a team led by its Chief Operating Officer.

The Board reinstates its confidence in the management team and confirms that its 2025 targets will be maintained, with quarterly revenue set to be published before the market opens on October 29, 2025.