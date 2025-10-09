Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - systems integration and solutions (59%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance; - outsourcing services and operation of professional processes (15%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.; - hybrid cloud management and technology services (11%); - consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.; - business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management. Net sales break down by market between aerospace, defence and security (28.9%), energy, utilities and transport (24.6%), public sector (19.6%), financial services and insurance (17.7%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.6%) and distribution (2.6%). 53.4% of net sales are generated abroad.