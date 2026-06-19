Sopra Steria Earns Level 2 Responsible Digital Label

Sopra Steria says it has obtained the Level 2 Responsible Digital Label awarded by the Institut du Numérique Responsable for its consulting and systems integration activities in France, as well as for the scope covering the group's functional departments.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 02:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the IT services company, the recognition "demonstrates the longevity and maturity of the approach undertaken, aimed at making responsible digital a threefold lever for sustainable transformation: for the group's operations, employees' practices, and the digital services developed for clients".



Sopra Steria bases its eco-design practices on the Référentiel général d'écoconception des services numériques (RGESN), in order to reduce the consumption of IT and energy resources and to prevent premature obsolescence of digital equipment (PCs, servers).



The group has also developed two open source solutions to assess the environmental impacts of digital products and services: one focused on the eco-design of AI models, the other on assessing information systems as a whole, Sustainable IT Platform. It also contributes to standardization work supporting frugal AI at the European level (CEN-CENELEC).



Responsible digital efforts also mobilize Sopra Steria's functional departments around tangible levers, such as optimizing infrastructure and the gradual integration of sustainable performance requirements into its own IT procurement. Finally, by the end of 2025, more than 10,000 employees had been made aware of, or trained in, eco-design.