Sopra Steria Earns Level 2 Responsible Digital Label
Sopra Steria says it has obtained the Level 2 Responsible Digital Label awarded by the Institut du Numérique Responsable for its consulting and systems integration activities in France, as well as for the scope covering the group's functional departments.
According to the IT services company, the recognition "demonstrates the longevity and maturity of the approach undertaken, aimed at making responsible digital a threefold lever for sustainable transformation: for the group's operations, employees' practices, and the digital services developed for clients".
Sopra Steria bases its eco-design practices on the Référentiel général d'écoconception des services numériques (RGESN), in order to reduce the consumption of IT and energy resources and to prevent premature obsolescence of digital equipment (PCs, servers).
The group has also developed two open source solutions to assess the environmental impacts of digital products and services: one focused on the eco-design of AI models, the other on assessing information systems as a whole, Sustainable IT Platform. It also contributes to standardization work supporting frugal AI at the European level (CEN-CENELEC).
Responsible digital efforts also mobilize Sopra Steria's functional departments around tangible levers, such as optimizing infrastructure and the gradual integration of sustainable performance requirements into its own IT procurement. Finally, by the end of 2025, more than 10,000 employees had been made aware of, or trained in, eco-design.
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration and solutions (60%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- hybrid cloud management and technology services (13%);
- outsourcing services and operation of business processes (12%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.;
- consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management.
Net sales break down by market between financial services and insurance (19.9%), public sector (18.8%), energy, utilities and transport (17%), aerospace, defence and security (13.2%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.1%), distribution (2.7%) and other (8.2%).
54% of net sales are generated abroad.
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