Sopra Steria has announced the completion of its acquisition of Neocase, aiming to strengthen the activities of its subsidiary Sopra HR. This move is part of the company's strategy to consolidate its position as a comprehensive and innovative provider of human resources management solutions.
The integration of Neocase broadens Sopra HR's expertise, particularly in Employee Relationship Management, Business Process Automation, collaborative case management, and employee document administration.
This acquisition will enable Sopra HR to offer a comprehensive HR suite covering all services delivered to employees. In 2024, Neocase achieved revenues of approximately EUR16 million and has been consolidated within the Group since December 1, 2025.
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration and solutions (59%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- outsourcing services and operation of professional processes (15%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.;
- hybrid cloud management and technology services (11%);
- consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management.
Net sales break down by market between aerospace, defence and security (28.9%), energy, utilities and transport (24.6%), public sector (19.6%), financial services and insurance (17.7%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.6%) and distribution (2.6%).
53.4% of net sales are generated abroad.
