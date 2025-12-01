Sopra Steria has announced the completion of its acquisition of Neocase, aiming to strengthen the activities of its subsidiary Sopra HR. This move is part of the company's strategy to consolidate its position as a comprehensive and innovative provider of human resources management solutions.

The integration of Neocase broadens Sopra HR's expertise, particularly in Employee Relationship Management, Business Process Automation, collaborative case management, and employee document administration.
This acquisition will enable Sopra HR to offer a comprehensive HR suite covering all services delivered to employees. In 2024, Neocase achieved revenues of approximately EUR16 million and has been consolidated within the Group since December 1, 2025.