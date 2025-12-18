Sopra Steria in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Starion and Nexova
Sopra Steria has announced that it is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Starion and Nexova, a move aimed at "creating a leading European industrial player in sovereign and secure digital services for the space and cybersecurity sectors."
Owned by the same private shareholder, these two companies would bring the group top-tier expertise in the space sector and enable it to reach a critical size of approximately 200 million euros in revenue and 1,600 employees.
The space market, estimated at around 20 billion euros in Europe by 2025, is expected to record double-digit annual growth in the coming years. The cybersecurity market, estimated at over 10 billion euros in Europe by 2025, is forecast to grow between 5% and 10%.
With around 700 employees across 9 European countries, Starion and Nexova expect to generate nearly 100 million euros in revenue in 2025. Their major clients include the European Space Agency and leading European space industry players.
The proposed acquisition, for which financial terms have not been disclosed, is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies as well as the usual regulatory approvals, and is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026.
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration and solutions (59%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- outsourcing services and operation of professional processes (15%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.;
- hybrid cloud management and technology services (11%);
- consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management.
Net sales break down by market between aerospace, defence and security (28.9%), energy, utilities and transport (24.6%), public sector (19.6%), financial services and insurance (17.7%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.6%) and distribution (2.6%).
53.4% of net sales are generated abroad.
