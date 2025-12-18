Sopra Steria in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Starion and Nexova

Sopra Steria has announced that it is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Starion and Nexova, a move aimed at "creating a leading European industrial player in sovereign and secure digital services for the space and cybersecurity sectors."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/18/2025 at 01:44 am EST

Owned by the same private shareholder, these two companies would bring the group top-tier expertise in the space sector and enable it to reach a critical size of approximately 200 million euros in revenue and 1,600 employees.



The space market, estimated at around 20 billion euros in Europe by 2025, is expected to record double-digit annual growth in the coming years. The cybersecurity market, estimated at over 10 billion euros in Europe by 2025, is forecast to grow between 5% and 10%.



With around 700 employees across 9 European countries, Starion and Nexova expect to generate nearly 100 million euros in revenue in 2025. Their major clients include the European Space Agency and leading European space industry players.



The proposed acquisition, for which financial terms have not been disclosed, is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies as well as the usual regulatory approvals, and is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026.