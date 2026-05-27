Sopra Steria launches share buyback program

'Confident in its outlook and its ability to create long-term value', Sopra Steria has announced the launch of a 40 million euro share buyback program, having granted a mandate to an independent investment services provider (ISP).

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The shares repurchased by the IT services group are intended for cancellation.



These buybacks will be carried out under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 20, which authorized share buybacks up to a limit of 10% of the share capital, as well as their subsequent cancellation.