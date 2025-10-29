Sopra Steria has posted revenue of just under €1.32bn for Q3 2025, down 3% in total terms, including organic contraction (adjusted for currency and scope effects) of 2.9%.



However, the IT services group highlighted a return to growth in the aerospace sector, as well as continued improvement in France, with business breaking even over the past quarter.



Sopra Steria adds that its performance was impacted by the delay in the ramp-up of a major defense program in the UK, a program that has been launched and offers growth prospects from 2026 onwards.



Confirming its expectation of positive organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter, it is maintaining its 2025 targets, including organic revenue growth of between -2.5% and +0.5% and an operating margin of between 9.3% and 9.8%.