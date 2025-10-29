Sopra Steria has posted revenue of just under €1.32bn for Q3 2025, down 3% in total terms, including organic contraction (adjusted for currency and scope effects) of 2.9%.
However, the IT services group highlighted a return to growth in the aerospace sector, as well as continued improvement in France, with business breaking even over the past quarter.
Sopra Steria adds that its performance was impacted by the delay in the ramp-up of a major defense program in the UK, a program that has been launched and offers growth prospects from 2026 onwards.
Confirming its expectation of positive organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter, it is maintaining its 2025 targets, including organic revenue growth of between -2.5% and +0.5% and an operating margin of between 9.3% and 9.8%.
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration and solutions (59%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- outsourcing services and operation of professional processes (15%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.;
- hybrid cloud management and technology services (11%);
- consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management.
Net sales break down by market between aerospace, defence and security (28.9%), energy, utilities and transport (24.6%), public sector (19.6%), financial services and insurance (17.7%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.6%) and distribution (2.6%).
53.4% of net sales are generated abroad.
