Samsung and SK Hynix produced roughly $100 billion in quarterly operating profit between them. The KOSPI still fell for a third consecutive day and now sits almost 39% below its June peak.

Published on 07/30/2026 at 08:31 am EDT - Modified on 07/30/2026 at 09:01 am EDT

At first, Thursday, July 30, looked like the rebound Seoul had been waiting for. The KOSPI climbed as much as 5.5%, helped by record earnings from Samsung Electronics. By the close, the rally had completely evaporated.

The index ended 1.23% lower at 5,593.56, its lowest closing level since April 7. It has now lost 21.18% in five sessions and nearly 39% since its record close of 9,114.55 on June 22. It nevertheless remains up 32.73% in 2026, a useful reminder that one of the world’s most violent crashes is occurring inside what remains, for now, a spectacular annual gain.

The numbers beneath the selloff look absurd... at first glance.

Samsung’s semiconductor division reported 89.2 trillion won, or about $61.7 billion, in quarterly operating profit, more than 250 times the previous year’s level. The division’s operating margin reached 70%. Samsung said chip shortages could become more acute and extend into 2028, while major data-center customers are requesting multi-year supply contracts. Its shares rose as much as 8.4% before closing 0.7% lower.

A day earlier, SK Hynix had reported a sixfold increase in operating profit to a record 60.5 trillion won. That was still below the 64 trillion won expected by analysts. Its shares fell 9.6% on Wednesday, followed by another 5.6% decline on Thursday.

Wall Street can be a tough crowd... Seoul is a tough crowd riding a roller-coaster.

When record earnings are not enough

To be fair; the selloff is partly fundamental. Investors are questioning whether hyperscalers can continue financing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, how long record memory-chip margins can last and whether growing Chinese competition will eventually pressure prices.

Yet earnings alone do not explain a market moving from a 5.5% gain to a 2.1% intraday loss within the same session. The missing ingredient is leverage.

Samsung and SK Hynix together represent roughly half of the KOSPI. During the rally, retail investors piled into leveraged ETFs offering amplified daily exposure to the two companies. As the underlying shares rose, the products had to increase their exposure. When prices fell, they were forced to sell.

The mechanism that poured gasoline on the rally is now working in reverse.

Korea’s volatility index was trading near 86 on Thursday, compared with an average of 24.1 in 2025. Investors are therefore paying historically high prices for protection even after the KOSPI has already lost more than $2 trillion in market value.

Twice the return, with mathematical fine print

A two-times leveraged ETF usually promises twice the daily return of a stock. The word “daily” does considerable heavy lifting.

Suppose a stock falls 10%, from $100 to $90, then gains 11.1% and returns to approximately $100. A two-times ETF would fall 20%, from $100 to $80, then gain 22.2%. It finishes at roughly $97.80 even though the underlying stock has recovered fully.

Repeat that process through several violent sessions and the damage compounds. The SEC warns that returns over periods longer than one day can differ significantly from the advertised multiple, especially in volatile markets. Single-stock products add another layer of risk because investors lose the diversification traditionally associated with ETFs.

South Korea has suspended new listings and advertising of single-stock leveraged products. A minimum cash-deposit requirement of 30 million won, around $20,600, takes effect on July 31. The government has also said it will pursue measures such as capping these products at 20% of an investor’s portfolio and raising transaction costs, although several implementation details and deadlines are unclear for now.

The finance minister has apologized for introducing the products without sufficient consideration. That may be the most expensive “my bad” in ETF history.

America is manufacturing the same accelerant

The US market is deeper and more diversified than Korea’s, which reduces the likelihood of an identical index-level collapse. The direction of travel is still uncomfortable.

Assets in US leveraged ETFs reached a record $218 billion in July, up 60% since the end of March. Technology and semiconductor exposure represented 67% of those assets. Leveraged ETFs account for less than 1% of total ETF and mutual-fund assets, but their daily rebalancing and concentration in volatile technology names can produce a much larger market footprint than that percentage suggests.

The industry is also learning how quickly these products can become disposable. By July 23, 73 leveraged or inverse ETFs had already closed in the US during 2026, three times the number shut during all of 2025.

While none of this is a case against the AI investment cycle, it's a warning about the fever surrounding it.

This being said, Samsung and SK Hynix are reporting extraordinary demand, record profits and customers willing to sign contracts lasting five years or more.

However, a fundamentally real boom can still become financially unstable when expectations, concentration and leverage grow faster than the earnings supporting them.

We can sum up the indicators worth watching in the following question:

will record profits can make chip stocks rise again?

will leveraged-ETF volumes begin to fall?

will Korea’s volatility index retreats from crisis levels?

Until then, the AI boom remains alive... It is simply trading with its underpants on fire.

Sources:

Reuters