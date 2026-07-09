Sovereignty is the main driver of the European satcoms sector, Stifel says
For the broker, the future of SES and Eutelsat will depend less on the growth of satellite connectivity than on European governments' willingness to provide lasting funding for infrastructure deemed strategic.
Stifel views SES (-1.6% in Paris around 3:30 p.m.) as the strongest profile among European satellite operators. The broker believes the group benefits from significant exposure to government markets, robust free cash flow generation, synergies tied to the integration of Intelsat, and a stronger balance sheet than its rival Eutelsat. It therefore maintains its 'Hold' recommendation on the stock, with a price target of €7.10.
By contrast, the analyst is more cautious on Eutelsat (-2% in Paris around 3:30 p.m.). While the broker acknowledges that the recent recapitalization and the strengthening of state support have clearly improved the group's financial risk profile, it believes these strengths are still not enough to justify a more constructive scenario.
Even if OneWeb, the only operational European constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO), gives Eutelsat a strategic role in Europe's ambitions for space sovereignty, Stifel says it is waiting for evidence that this strategic position will translate into a lasting increase in revenue and profitability, in a context shaped by the investments required to renew the constellation and by still-intense competition. In the meantime, the broker raises its price target to €2.2 from €1.8 but maintains its 'Sell' recommendation.
According to Stifel, the European satcoms sector (communications satellites) has now entered a new phase, and competition from Starlink, and potentially Kuiper over time (the constellation being developed by Amazon), would limit the prospects for incumbent operators in commercial markets.
'Their growth potential now depends primarily on the development of sovereign and defense markets, as well as European governments' ability to provide lasting support for this infrastructure and to turn it into a profitable source of revenue,' the analysts say.
SES S.A. has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES S.A. operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES S.A.'s video network carries over 10,900 channels and has an unparalleled reach of nearly 700 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content.
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