Soybean prices fell on the Chicago futures market on Monday, erasing part of the gains made the previous week. Traders remain cautious in the absence of clear signals of fresh Chinese orders, despite the announcement of a sale of 123,000 tonnes to China for the 2025/26 marketing year. Last week, Beijing bought 1.584 million tonnes, but the market is waiting for follow-through after a reported Chinese commitment to buy up to 12 million tonnes by the end of 2025. A phone call between the US and Chinese presidents, the details of which remain unclear, adds to the uncertainty.

Caution is dominating trade, with investors hesitant to commit without clarification on the state of US-China commercial dialogue. Corn traded in a scattered manner, influenced by technical factors and by the weakness in soybeans. In contrast, wheat prices continued to fall, pressured by low Russian prices and fierce international competition. A tender in Saudi Arabia confirmed the competitiveness of Black Sea and Argentine suppliers, where a record harvest is expected.

By midday, soybeans were down 1.5 cent at $11.23 a bushel, corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.37, while wheat was down 5 cents at $5.34. US exports are also suffering from the decline in Brazilian premiums, which is making South American soybeans more competitive. According to some analysts, the market now doubts US ability to increase sales before the end of the year, both to China and to other export destinations.