Soybean prices fell on Monday in Chicago, reaching a six-week low of $10.11 per bushel, after no concrete signs of a resumption of US exports to China despite a recent exchange between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Analysts note that hopes for a resumption of agricultural trade have given way to growing skepticism, with Beijing prefering South American sources.

Wheat also continued its downward trend, falling to $5.11 per bushel on the back of prospects for abundance on global markets, notably thanks to good harvests in Australia. Corn, meanwhile, fell 5 cents to $4.19 1/4, as traders closely monitor the start of the US harvest and the arrival of Argentine exports on the market.

Argentina's increased competitiveness, having suspended its export taxes on grains until October 31, is putting further pressure on soybeans and corn. In the United States, corn yields remain uncertain after drought and disease episodes in late summer, which could lead the USDA to revise its forecasts. In the absence of Chinese purchases, markets consider the window of support for soybeans to be narrow before the massive arrival of Brazilian supply in January.