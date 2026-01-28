According to the Financial Times, SpaceX is preparing its IPO for mid-June, to coincide with a rare planetary alignment and Elon Musk's birthday (born 28 June 1971). A way for the billionaire to once again stamp his personal brand on a major strategic decision.

SpaceX could make its stockmarket debut around June 28, Elon Musk's birthday, and just days before a rare close approach between Jupiter and Venus, the Financial Times has reported. Several sources close to the matter have confirmed that the company is targeting mid-June for its IPO, using this astronomical conjunction-the closest in over three years-to launch a financial operation of an unprecedented size.



The listing could value SpaceX at up to $1.5 trillion and allow it to raise $50bn, according to the same sources-almost double the $29bn raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019. Such a sum would make this IPO the largest ever recorded. SpaceX has already mandated Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to run the deal, the FT said.



This taste for symbolism is nothing new for Elon Musk. In 2018, he floated the idea of taking Tesla private at $420 a share, a barely veiled reference to cannabis culture. More recently, in response to a dispute with Ryanair over Starlink, he joked about a possible takeover of the airline to oust its CEO. However, despite his ambitions, a June timetable looks ambitious: no S-1 has yet been filed with the SEC, and the economic backdrop remains volatile, amid monetary uncertainty and international tensions linked to White House policy.

The symbolic alignment of SpaceX’s potential IPO with celestial events and Musk’s personal milestones underscores a broader narrative of technological ambition intertwined with mythmaking in the modern era. By choosing a date so closely tied to both planetary motion and Musk’s birthday, the company may be attempting to position itself not just as a spacefaring enterprise, but as a cultural icon—a modern-day Prometheus bringing the stars down to Earth. This strategic timing could also serve as a psychological anchor for investors, leveraging the public’s fascination with rare astronomical phenomena to generate buzz and media attention. Moreover, the $1.5 trillion valuation would place SpaceX ahead of tech giants like Apple and Microsoft in terms of market capitalization, transforming it into a new benchmark for private-sector innovation. However, the path to such a milestone remains fraught with regulatory scrutiny, market volatility, and the inherent risks of scaling a high-growth, capital-intensive venture into a public entity. If successful, this IPO could redefine how we measure the value of space exploration—not just in scientific terms, but as a financial and cultural force shaping the 21st century.