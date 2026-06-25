Fans of initial public offerings and the flamboyant, if not controversial, Elon Musk had better have a strong stomach.

Since the beginning of the week, the slide in SpaceX's share price has wiped out nearly $100bn in market capitalization. At still over $2,000bn, the valuation remains hyper-speculative by any measure when compared to a business that generated less than $19bn in revenue in 2025 and burned through $13bn in cash.

SpaceX, of course, relies more on vision and future prospects than on its current fundamentals. Of its three operating segments: space, Starlink connectivity, and AI: only the second is profitable; it must be noted that it currently accounts for between half and two-thirds of consolidated revenue.

However, the company will need to maintain the legend to justify the colossal amounts of capital SpaceX is preparing to raise on the credit markets following its well-orchestrated IPO: the group announced yesterday a debut $25bn bond issue, which was massively oversubscribed, with the intention of increasing this amount tenfold by the end of the decade.

It is remarkable that this initial offering was completed with an almost insignificant risk premium over the ten-year rate. This speaks volumes about the blind faith investors continue to place in Elon Musk, who became the first trillionaire in history during the SpaceX IPO.

It is clear that this blind faith, long a subject of sharp criticism from some observers, persists against all odds. This is evidenced by Tesla's valuation, which remains above $1,000bn even as the manufacturer loses market share everywhere, its margins decline, and its revenue posts a drop for the first time in its history.