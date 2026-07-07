SpaceX Establishes Itself as a New Nasdaq 100 Heavyweight
The space exploration specialist has officially joined the Nasdaq 100. Despite a recent pullback in its share price amid questions over valuations across the tech sector, analysts remain notably upbeat and are rolling out a wave of coverage initiations on the stock.
SpaceX is now part of the Nasdaq 100. With a market capitalization above $2,000bn, the global leader in space launches immediately ranks among the largest weightings in the US technology index. The company now tops Tesla and Meta and sits just behind Amazon.
This addition to the Nasdaq 100 marks a major milestone for Elon Musk's company. It comes with growing interest from the major investment banks, many of which are initiating coverage of the stock or updating their ratings after its IPO.
Analysts Applaud a Leadership Position That Is Hard to Challenge
Most research desks are positive on SpaceX, pointing to its dominant position in the space sector and the barriers to entry it has steadily built.
Bank of America, in particular, highlights the group's competitive advantages in reusable launch vehicles and space infrastructure. According to the bank, "its considerable competitive advantages in reusable launches and large-scale space applications lay the groundwork for the development of Starship and future applications, which should drive another profound transformation in space capabilities".
Needham also stresses the complementarity of the group's different businesses. Analysts believe that "across all of these markets [space and telecommunications], SpaceX's extreme vertical integration gives it a durable competitive advantage and best-in-class profitability". For the firm, this command of the entire value chain is one of the company's main strategic strengths.
Ambitions That Go Beyond the Space Sector Alone
At JPMorgan, Doug Anmuth highlights the group's long-term potential. In his view, "SpaceX's ambitions, and its potential impact on humanity, are unprecedented. Starship's launch capacity and rapid reusability are at the core of its strategy".
Morgan Stanley shares a similar view. In its initiation note, the bank argues that "thanks to its unique position in space infrastructure, we believe SpaceX is positioned to convert energy into intelligence at scale. The company also has substantial flexibility to monetize that capability through a wide range of solutions for both consumers and enterprises, paving the way for the next era of artificial intelligence... the final frontier."
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. designs, manufactures, launches, and operates products and services built on technologies, including rockets and spacecraft. The Company's segments include Space, Connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Its Space segment designs, manufactures, and launches reusable rockets to provide access to space. Its Connectivity segment operates broadband data and communications network powered by approximately 9,600 Starlink broadband and mobile satellites in Low-Earth orbit, delivering connectivity to consumer, enterprises, and government customers over 164 countries, territories, and other markets. In its AI segment, it operates a vertically integrated AI platform spanning its truth-seeking frontier model Grok, AI solutions for consumer and enterprise customers, X-its real-time information, entertainment, and free speech platform and AI computational infrastructure.
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