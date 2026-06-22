SpaceX announced on Monday its intention to place its first offering of senior bonds with institutional investors, though it did not specify the total amount it expects to raise through the transaction.

In a filing with the SEC, the U.S. securities regulator, the commercial space launch and satellite connectivity specialist indicated that it intends to use the proceeds from this inaugural offering to refinance an existing bridge loan and for general corporate purposes.



This transaction, which market professionals expect to reach $20bn, comes just ten days after the successful initial public offering of the Texas-based group, which allowed it to raise approximately $75bn.



More than $100 billion in cash



As of Friday, June 19, its cash position and cash equivalents reached nearly $100.8bn, according to the notice submitted to the SEC.



The stock began trading down nearly 7%.



Since its first day of trading on Friday, June 12, SpaceX shares have climbed 37%. With a valuation exceeding $2,400bn, the company has rapidly become the sixth largest market capitalization in the world, trailing only Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.