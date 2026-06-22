SpaceX officially launches its inaugural bond offering

SpaceX said Monday that it plans to place its first senior bond offering with institutional investors, without specifying how much it hopes to raise in the deal.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/22/2026 at 09:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a filing with the SEC, the U.S. securities regulator, the commercial space launch and satellite connectivity specialist said it expects to use the proceeds of this inaugural offering to refinance an existing bridge loan and for general corporate purposes.



The deal, which market participants estimate at $20bn, comes just 10 days after the Texas group's successful initial public offering, which raised about $75bn.



More than $100bn in cash



As of Friday, June 19, its cash and cash equivalents totaled nearly $100.8bn, according to the notice filed with the SEC.



The stock began trading down nearly 7%.



Since its first day of trading on Friday, June 12, SpaceX shares have risen 37%. With a valuation of more than $2,400bn, the company quickly became the world's sixth-largest market capitalization, behind Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.