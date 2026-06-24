The latest signal from the artificial-intelligence boom is not a new chatbot, a consumer application or a software feature, but a multibillion-dollar compute agreement that underlines how physical the industry has become. SpaceX's reported $6.3 billion deal with Reflection AI, including roughly $150 million a month for access to compute capacity, has become a useful case study in the economics now sitting behind the sector's growth story. Reflection AI, backed by Nvidia, is trying to secure the processing power needed to compete with leading frontier laboratories, while SpaceX, still better known for rockets, satellites and Starlink, is increasingly being discussed as a supplier of large-scale AI infrastructure. The arrangement has therefore been presented as part of the open-source AI race, but its more important message may be financial rather than strategic. The market reaction was notably restrained. SpaceX shares fell on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that investors are no longer prepared to treat every AI-related announcement as an automatic positive. The question now being asked is less whether demand for AI exists, and more whether the cost of serving that demand can support the valuations already

From software margins to industrial constraints

That shift matters because generative AI does not behave like the software businesses that shaped the previous generation of technology investing. Traditional software offered investors a powerful economic promise: build once, distribute widely, and benefit from marginal costs that were often close to zero. That model helped turn Microsoft, Google, Meta and Adobe into some of the most profitable companies in the world.

Generative AI changes the calculation. Each query requires computation, because a large language model does not simply retrieve a stored answer from a database; it generates a response token by token using specialized chips, most often GPUs, located in data centers that consume electricity, water, cooling capacity, networking equipment, copper and capital.

Behind a seemingly effortless answer sits a supply chain that looks increasingly tangible: Nvidia chips, high-bandwidth memory, servers, fiber optics, transformers, cooling systems, power contracts, grid connections and buildings filled with racks. The competition is therefore not only for better models, but also for electricity, chips and data-center capacity.

The energy arithmetic behind a model

One useful measure in this industrial equation is the FLOP, or floating point operation, which refers to a mathematical operation on a decimal number. The term may sound abstract, but it is one of the basic units used to describe AI computation, especially during the training of large models.

Training a frontier model can require calculations measured around 10^24 or even 10^25 FLOP. Written out, 10^24 means one septillion operations, a number that quickly moves the conversation from software engineering into energy systems and infrastructure planning.

Analysts translate these workloads into power demand by estimating GPU efficiency and then adding the ove

rhead of the data center itself. As a rough order of magnitude, 10^24 FLOP can correspond to around 5 GWh of electricity once infrastructure losses are included, which is roughly equivalent to running a 100 MW data center at full capacity for about 50 hours and is also comparable to the annual electricity consumption of more than 1,000 French households.

Training, however, may not be the largest long-term expense. It is the model’s school years, while inference is its working life. Every prompt, summary, code request, image, file analysis and AI-generated answer is an inference event, and while training happens periodically, inference can happen millions or billions of times a day.

Inference turns small unit costs into large bills

At large scale, even tiny per-query costs become material. At one billion queries per day, a cost of $0.001 per request becomes $365 million a year, while $0.0036 per request becomes roughly $1.3 billion, one cent becomes $3.65 billion, and five cents becomes $18.25 billion.

The numbers become more demanding if AI assistants begin to resemble search engines in usage. If a service handled 15 billion queries per day, roughly the order of magnitude of global search activity, then a cost of $0.0036 per query would imply almost $20 billion in annual inference costs, while one cent per query would approach $55 billion a year.

Those figures exclude the rest of the operating structure, including research and development, sales, customer support, legal costs, safety teams, model development, data acquisition and the depreciation of the underlying infrastructure. This is why routing systems, smaller models, caching, quantization, distillation, mixture-of-experts architectures, specialized chips and local inference are not technical footnotes, but potential determinants of whether AI becomes a high-margin business or a capital-intensive treadmill.

Data centers move toward national-scale power demand

The same pressure is visible in the data-center forecasts. JLL estimates that nearly 100 GW of new data-center capacity could be added globally between 2026 and 2030. If that capacity ran at full power throughout the year, it would consume 876 TWh annually; even at 60% utilization, the figure would still be about 526 TWh.

The International Energy Agency estimates that global data-center electricity demand could rise from roughly 415 TWh in 2024 to about 945 TWh by 2030. The capacity forecasts and the demand forecasts therefore point in the same direction: AI is pushing data centers toward a scale usually associated with national electricity systems.

To put the IEA figure in context, 945 TWh is roughly comparable to Japan’s annual electricity consumption. At $75 per MWh, that amount of electricity would cost about $71 billion a year, and power is only one component of the bill.

The capital expenditure required to build the physical infrastructure could be far larger. At a rough cost of $10 million to $40 million per MW, 100 GW of new capacity would imply approximately $1 trillion to $4 trillion of investment, which places the AI buildout closer to sovereign-scale infrastructure spending than to the cost profile of an application business.

The bottleneck is not only chips

The constraint is also broader than GPU supply. AI companies need transformers, substations, high-voltage lines, cooling systems, land, water, permits, backup power, batteries, turbines and local political acceptance. The risk is therefore not only that electricity becomes expensive, but that electricity may not be available in the right location at the right time.

This is the context in which the SpaceX-Reflection AI agreement becomes more than a large revenue contract. A $150 million monthly compute arrangement shows how scarce compute has become, but it also invites questions about the capital required to support such contracts, the durability of margins, the relationship between revenue and depreciation, and the risk that customers eventually renegotiate, cancel or migrate toward cheaper architectures.

Source : Marketscreener, Epoch.AI

Picks, shovels and the risk of overvaluation

There is a deeper irony in the current market narrative. AI is often described as a software revolution, but the companies gaining leverage in the early phase are frequently those that control infrastructure: GPUs, data centers, energy, cooling and access to the grid. In previous gold rushes, investors often preferred the sellers of picks and shovels; in AI, those picks and shovels may be GPUs, HBM memory, power contracts, transformers and liquid cooling systems.

That does not remove valuation risk. Even suppliers of essential infrastructure can become overvalued if markets assume that demand will grow indefinitely, margins will remain high, financing will stay available and the final users will pay enough to cover the cost of the system being built for them.

The tension facing the AI market is therefore increasingly clear. The technology is real, adoption is rapid and demand for compute is extraordinary, but the financial requirements are becoming too large to ignore: billions in monthly contracts, hundreds of terawatt-hours of electricity, potentially trillions in infrastructure capital expenditure, and inference costs that can become significant once usage reaches consumer-internet scale.





The financial question now moves to monetization

The potential applications of AI remain broad, ranging from coding and finance to law, medicine, education, customer service and research. If the technology produces large productivity gains, if enterprises adopt it at scale, if users pay for it, and if unit costs fall quickly enough, the industry may still grow into the infrastructure being built today.

The alternative is less comfortable. If a large share of usage remains free, recreational or weakly monetized while capital expenditure continues to rise, then the sector may face a more difficult reckoning than the market assumed during the first phase of the boom.

For Elon Musk’s rockets, the sky is not the limit. In finance, however, the old rule still applies: trees do not grow to the sky.

That is why the SpaceX-Reflection AI deal is a useful starting point for the next stage of the debate. It is strategically important, and it may prove commercially valuable, but it also puts the central question of the AI boom in sharper terms: who pays for intelligence when intelligence becomes an industrial-scale product?

Next: the business model behind the boom

In the second part, the focus shifts from infrastructure to economics: the AI business model, the operational breakeven point and the valuations already priced into the market. The next question is how profitable an AI company must become to justify valuations of $800 billion, $900 billion or even $1 trillion.